Sharon Osbourne reveals sadness over son Jack's split from wife Lisa Stelly The former couple announced their plans to part ways in May

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her son Jack's impending divorce from wife Lisa Stelly. Appearing on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the former X Factor judge confessed she was sad about the pair's decision to split. "I'm sad. I'm very, very sad," she explained. "She's a good girl. And the thing is it just didn't work." She added: "They love each other, they can't live with each other." The former couple, who announced their split in May, share three daughters; Pearl Clementine, six, Andy Rose, three, and six-month-old Minnie Theodora.

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly split in May

In May, Jack and Lisa publicly announced their plan to part ways in a joint statement, which read: "So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work." They continued: "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

GALLERY: Celebrity splits of 2017

Loading the player...

In 2013, the pair sadly lost their son Theo. Writing on her blog at the time, the actress revealed: "Jack and I lost our baby boy last week. Having a late term miscarriage is by far the hardest thing either of us have ever had to go through. We appreciate all of your prayers and ask for privacy and respect during this time." She added: "It is important to stay hopeful and optimistic through life's toughest moments. We never know why things like this happen. All we can do is trust in God and know he has a plan for our lives."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.