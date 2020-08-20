Sharon Osbourne shares stunning poolside photo during family holiday The Talk star went away with her family during lockdown

Sharon Osbourne has been enjoying some time away with her family during the lockdown, and shared photos from their trip on Instagram earlier in the week. The Talk star looked stylish in a snapshot taken by the poolside in a sunny location, dressed in a blue print kaftan and a wide-brimmed hat. Sharon posed with a parrot in the photo, writing in the caption: "Making new friends on our vacation. How handsome is he?" The mother-of-three's picture received plenty of comments from her followers, including son Jack Osbourne, who wrote: "Keep dad away from him," while a fan added: "You look beautiful."

Sharon Osbourne looked stunning as she posed by the pool on holiday

The Osbournes star has gone away with husband Ozzy, who could be seen swimming in the pool in the background of her photo. During the lockdown, Sharon has been sharing plenty of photos from her time at home on social media, including cute pictures of her dogs and grandchildren.

Sharon with daughter Kelly Osbourne

On Monday, Sharon posted a sweet picture of her granddaughter Pearl, eight, holding a snake, and wrote in the caption: "@Jackosbourne gave me the cutest grandbabies!" What's more, Pearl was pictured rocking vibrant red hair, just like her grandmother's iconic 'do before she decided to stop dyeing it at the beginning of the year.

In February, Sharon decided to embrace her grey hair and has been rocking a white pixie cut ever since. Her hair colourist Jack Martin helped her achieve her transformation, and explained on Instagram that the star was tired of colouring her hair once a week.

Jack is also a father to daughters Andy, five, and Minnie, two, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. Sharon adores spending time with her grandchildren, and opened up about the incredible experience of being a grandmother when Pearl was first born in 2012.

She told People: "It's all overwhelming. But in a good way – in a really positive, lovely way. "You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank god that everybody is healthy and happy. You realise how lucky you are. It's like life has gone full cycle in our family."

