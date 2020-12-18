Michelle Obama's husband shares rare details about daughter Malia's live-in boyfriend The former US President shares two daughters with wife Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's husband, Barack, has shared a few snippets into his home set-up after his daughter Malia's British boyfriend moved into their family home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While it may be daunting to have the former President and First Lady as your roommates, the 22-year-old's boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, received a glowing review from the Obamas.

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack shared on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Thursday, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."

Michelle has been sharing glimpses inside her family's home over the past few months, revealing their impressive Tudor property has everything from a roof terrace to a sprawling garden.

Michelle and Barack Obama with their daughters Malia (L) and Sasha

She previously revealed that Malia has a "room in the attic somewhere," because prior to the lockdown she was away at university. "She's away at college. You don't waste rooms on college kids," she joked during an interview on Ellen in 2018.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle has been enjoying spending quality time with her daughters while they are at home. The doting mum opened up about their experience on her new podcast and gave an insight into their daily routine.

Barack Obama's daughter is dating a former British public schoolboy

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.

"Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."

