Barack Obama reflects on daughters Malia and Sasha's sibling rivalry and sweet bond The former President of the United States and Michelle Obama are doting parents to their daughters

Barack and Michelle Obama have always worked hard to ensure their daughters Malia and Sasha enjoyed privacy away from the spotlight, despite growing up in one of the world's most famous homes, the White House.

And while Malia and Sasha Obama have rarely been seen out in public over the past few years, the pair, along with their parents, are this week's cover stars for People magazine.

Malia and Sasha have been spending the coronavirus pandemic with their mum and dad after returning home from their respective universities, and in an accompanying interview with People, Barack opened up about his daughters' relationship and reflected on everything from sibling rivalry to their current close bond.

He told the publication: "I think part of what's been also wonderful is seeing Malia and Sasha become such great friends.

"They've got a three-year gap between them, and when one is 16 and the other one's 13, there's still that sister competition. 'Did you grab my halter top? Where is it? Why haven't you returned it? Why are you doing this, why are you doing that?'"

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha have the sweetest bond

"Now they're both old enough, where they just enjoy each other's company, and to be together as a family and see how they've become these marvelous young women—there's been no greater joy than that."

The Obamas spent the beginning of the pandemic at their home in Washington, before relocating to their vineyard over the summer.

The Obamas have been enjoying spending quality time together in lockdown

Michelle recently admitted that while they were enjoying more family time together, Malia and Sasha were also "itching" to get back to college, but that things have been made easier now that they have more space, as the family recently moved to their vineyard in Massachusetts.

Malia and Sasha grew up in the White House

Speaking about her family via video link on Conan O'Brian's talk show last week, she said: "I think first our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them.

"And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around and that was good because it helped us break it up.

"And now the kids are back in Zoom land classes. They're doing it remotely."

