Why Michelle Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha are rarely seen in public The former First Lady of the United States shares two children with husband Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama have an incredibly close relationship with their daughters Sasha and Malia, who spent their childhood growing up in the White House during their dad's presidency.

Despite their unique upbringing, their down-to-earth parents worked hard to ensure that they had as much privacy as possible. The pair were only ever pictured at public events, and this was all down to Barack and Michelle, who set up boundaries with the press.

During an interview on the Today show with Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former president George W. Bush, in 2018, Michelle revealed why it was so important to her to protect Malia and Sasha.

She said: "I tried to make sure that they weren't out there to be crushed. But oh gosh, it's the mamma bear within us.

"We tried to set up boundaries within their exposure which is why you would rarely see the girls outside public events.

Barack and Michelle Obama did everything they could to protect their daughters

"There were a set of things where we told the press the girls are going to be here, this is the time. But don't go to their school."

She continued: "But you want your kids to grow up normal and you want them to have these wonderful experiences privately, and you want them to be able to fail and stumble privately, like any other kids.

"And when they aren't allowed to do that it's unfair and you feel guilty as they didn't choose this life.

Malia and Sasha Obama were only ever pictured at public events

"You go through all kinds of emotions."

Malia and Sasha are now both university students, but returned home to their parents' house in Washington at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle has a close bond with her daughters

Michelle and Barack moved into a Tudor mansion after they left the White House, which boasts impressive features including a roof terrace.

Sasha has the best deal in the house, having scored her very own bedroom and living room, while Barack's office is "the smallest room in the house".

The Obamas made sure Malia and Sasha enjoyed privacy during their childhoods

Michelle opened up about their family's new home during an interview on The Ellen Show in 2017, joking that Barack wasn't too happy about his deal.

