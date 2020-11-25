Barack Obama reveals fears for his marriage to Michelle The couple have been married for 28 years

Barack and Michelle Obama are the epitome of a power couple but the former President of the United States has revealed the pair hit some very dark moments when he feared for the future of their relationship.

Barack navigated his time in the White House with Michelle and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, firmly by his side.

But behind closed doors, the former POTUS admits there was tension and stress within his family and he couldn't sleep for worrying about it.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares sad news about relationship with Sasha and Malia

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barack Obama's relaxed home: See inside

"There were nights when, lying next to Michelle in the dark, I'd think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return," he wrote in an excerpt released by ET from his new book A Promised Land.

Barack has revealed their marriage was strained during the eight years he spent as President telling People magazine: "Michelle very much believed in the work I did but was less optimistic about what I could get done.

READ: Michelle Obama shares glimpse inside flower-filled dining room in Washington

MORE: Take a look inside Michelle and Barack Obama's beautiful home

The family have come out strong

"She's more skeptical about politics and more mindful of the sacrifices to the family."

Once they left though, they were thrilled to be able to get their longstanding marriage back on track.

"It was like a big exhale right after we left office," he said. "It took some time to talk about how she had felt."

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's unique living situation revealed

EXPLAINED: Why Malia and Sasha Obama are rarely seen in public

Barack and Michelle are right back on track

He continued: "You know the old adage, 'If mum's happy, everybody's happy'? It very much applies in our household."

Now life is fantastic for the pair and Barack revealed Michelle "has been more relaxed and joyful" and it’s allowed them "to be friends again."

Their relief that their daughters have also turned out "pretty good" means Barack and Michelle can "laugh and goof off and have more time with each other," too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.