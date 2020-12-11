Michelle Obama recalls tearful moment daughter Malia started university The former First Lady of the United States is a doting mum to two daughters

Barack and Michelle Obama raised their two daughters in the White House for eight years, and made sure that Malia and Sasha enjoyed the same experiences as everyone else, despite their unique upbringing.

And the close-knit family have experienced all the same milestones as everyone else, including the bittersweet first day of university.

Michelle recently recalled the emotional moment she and Barack dropped Malia off at Harvard University for the first time in 2017, which resulted in her husband getting tearful.

Chatting to her mum Marian and brother Craig Robinson on her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, the mother-of-two explained that they kept it together until after they had said their goodbyes.

Michelle Obama recalled the moment she dropped Malia off at university

She said: "We took Malia to lunch, and what with all we had bringing her to collage, staying longer wasn't going to be helpful, so we were pretty much in and out.

"In fact, they let her move in a day early so that our commotion wouldn't be in the midst of everyone else moving in.

"But when she left the restaurant and we got in the car, I heard Barack just [sobbing noise] and Alan his agent passed a handkerchief to him and he was like 'Thanks man'.

Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

"We both just shared some tears because there was something about actually leaving her. Even though she had been to sleepaway camp and she had travelled, it was like, that baby is now gone."

Michelle then added laughing: "Little did we know they would be back so soon given the pandemic!"

The couple's youngest daughter Sasha is also now studying at the University of Michigan, and Michelle admitted that while it was a little easier, when it came to saying goodbye she and Barack were just as emotional.

Malia and Sasha grew up in the White House for eight years

"We were better with Sasha, but still, right at the end, that same moment when we were departing, and all of us were leaving and she was staying.

There was that little choke up, like this was a real milestone in their lives," she said.

Proud dad Barack previously opened up about Malia going to university at an event for the Beau Biden Foundation that same year. "For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast,'' he said.

"I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill (Biden) that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."

