Gwen Stefani unveils incredibly youthful appearance in fun new post The No Doubt singer looked very fresh faced…!

Gwen Stefani is blessed with youthful looks as it is, but the No Doubt hitmaker went one step further over the weekend – going back several decades in the process!

Taking to Instagram ahead of The Voice, the star shared footage of herself with a baby face filter, telling fans about the finale of the hit show, which airs on Monday night.

Gwen told her followers: "I just wanted to say I'm really excited for The Voice. It's going to be on Monday and it's the finale. I'm really excited, and I want to win with Carter!"

What's more, Blake Shelton then had a go with the app, laughing as he looked at his much younger appearance as a result.

Gwen and Blake have gone head-to-head on The Voice, along with fellow judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

The celebrity couple met on the hit talent show in 2014, and began dating the following year.

Gwen Stefani with a baby face filter

What's more, Gwen and Blake announced their engagement in October, with the country singer popping the question to his future wife during a romantic day out.

Blake even enlisted the help of the singer's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, to help make the occasion even more special.

It's been a busy year for the music stars, who have received countless awards and nominations for their second single, Happy Anywhere, which they released at the start of the year.

Blake Shelton also had a go with the fun app

They even created their own music video for Happy Anywhere during lockdown, while they were isolating at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

Blake opened up about the video during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, revealing that Gwen's brother Todd had helped them film it.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that," he explained.

Gwen and Blake have been enjoying spending quality time together in lockdown

"So Gwen has five years worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited it and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

