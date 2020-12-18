Katie Holmes declares her love for boyfriend Emilio Vitolo in Instagram official snap! The notoriously private actress declared her love for her boyfriend in her comments!

Katie Holmes, who is celebrating her 42nd birthday, has been re-sharing some lovely birthday snaps, but one stands out the most- a photo with her handsome boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

In the gorgeous black-and-white snap, Katie is sitting on Emilio's lap and looking in his direction with a gorgeous smile. They were both mid-laugh when the photo was taken.

Katie, who has always been extremely private when it comes to her personal relationships, re-shared the snap to her stories from Emilio's heartfelt birthday post about her on Friday.

The pair even publicly declared their love for one another in the post's caption and comments.

Emilio wrote: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you!!" To which Katie responded in her comments "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Emilio is the 33-year-old son of Italian-born chef Emilio Vitolo Sr. He grew up working in his father’s NYC restaurant, Ballato, and now runs the popular celebrity hotspot with his two brothers.

He is a charming restauranteur and an incredible chef, with a slew of A-list customers.

The New York Magazine wrote: "If Vitolo doesn’t know your name when you’re seated, he will by the time you’ve finished your espresso and nibbled on a plate of on-the-house biscotti."

Emilio has also dipped his foot into the acting pool and has had roles in the likes of Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer as well as in movies such as The Right to Live and The Birthday Cake.

Meanwhile the Dawson's Creek actress was most recently dating Jamie Foxx, and was previously married to Tom Cruise.

Katie and Tom divorced in 2012. Katie and Tom had one child from their marriage, their daughter, 14-year-old Suri Cruise.

