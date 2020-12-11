Gwen Stefani's edgy kitchen inside $13.2million home is wild The star lives there with fiancé Blake Shelton and her three sons

It's not just Gwen Stefani’s personal style that’s got an edge - her home decor does too!

The Voice judge gave fans a glimpse inside the $13.2million home she shares with fiancé Blake Shelton, and her three sons, on her Instagram Stories - and we are loving the clashing kitchen.

Gwen guided her followers into the room to showcase a beautiful bunch of flowers she'd been sent by Ariana Grande.

In the process, she shared a sneak peek at the modern decor, and Gwen had somehow made a chevron-patterned ceiling match, what looked like, poppy print wallpaper.

Gwen's sense of style shone through

Gwen also showed off an incredible pink chandelier which hung over her table.

The kitchen features a large island and it looked immaculate too.

It's not the only room Gwen has shown off inside her home, she also wowed fans with the snake print wallpaper in her living room, and the bedroom she shares with Blake, is out of this world.

The home is situated in the Encino neighbourhood of LA and sits on a hilltop with beautiful views.

It's a huge three-storey house which spans 13,000 square feet. The plush pad boasts a beautiful swimming pool and spa, a home theater and a backyard cabana, complete with a wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

She has incredible views from her home

Gwen and Blake bought the home together after each selling a property.

It will be their marital home as the couple got engaged in October and are making plans for when they can walk down the aisle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic they are holding off and Gwen opened up about the wedding during a segment on On Air with Ryan Seacrest:

Gwen received a very cool and colourful bunch of flowers from Ariana Grande

"I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," she said.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months," she added.

