Gwen Stefani celebrates incredible milestone with Blake Shelton The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a great start to the weekend after receiving some exciting news about their latest duet together, Happy Anywhere.

The hit song has gone to No. 1 at Country Radio, and the celebrity couple couldn't have been happier.

Taking to Instagram, Gwen shared an email from her team informing her of the news, and wrote alongside it: "@blakeshelton I can't believe I get to be part of your 28th number one hit radio and have my 2nd country radio hit with Happy Anywhere.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

"Sure is fun being number one but with you it's another level! Thank you country radio and thank you to everyone that listened to this fun happy love filled song!"

Blake and Gwen created their own music video for Happy Anywhere during lockdown, while they were isolating at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their song reaching No.1 at Country Radio

Blake opened up about the video during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, revealing that Gwen's brother Todd had helped them film it.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that," he explained.

Gwen and Blake filmed their music video for Happy Anywhere in Oklahoma

"So Gwen has five years worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited it and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

It's an exciting time for both Gwen and Blake, who are currently battling it out on The Voice, along with judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

The celebrity couple announced their engagement in October

Gwen, meanwhile, has a new single out on Monday, called Let Me Reintroduce Myself. Blake has been incredibly supportive of his fiancée's upcoming track, which will no doubt be a huge hit.

The celebrity couple are not only enjoying success in their work life, but in their personal lives too.

Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015

In October, Blake proposed to Gwen, with the pair sharing the exciting news on social media shortly afterwards.

What's more, Blake revealed that he had received help from Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who he has a close bond with.

