Gwen Stefani makes exciting announcement - and fans can't believe it The star kept her news quiet

Gwen Stefani's festive season is about to get a whole lot more exciting!

The mum-of-three dropped the bombshell news that she has a new song coming out and her fans begged her to tell them more!

Taking to Instagram Gwen, 51, posted a copy of her Twitter post which read: "I've got a new song. I want to play it for u. when are u guys gonna be around?"

Her followers insisted she play it immediately, but Gwen went radio silent.

"Gwen I love you but you can’t drop a bomb like that and disappear," wrote one, while another said: "OMG NOW," and many were shocked she'd kept it a secret: "How did we not know this?"

The singer continued to leave them hanging and revealed nothing else but some fans speculated that it might be another Christmas song!

Gwen kept her message short and sweet

Gwen has certainly had her fair share of excitement recently.

She got engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Blake Shelton, in October, she's released a deluxe edition of her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and her Anaheim Hillbillies clothing line just dropped it's new collection too.

Add to it all that she returned to The Voice and Gwen has had an action-packed few months.

Gwen and Blake are engaged

The star hasn't revealed where she’ll spend Christmas this year, but she is currently in LA with Blake and her three sons, Apollo, six, Zuma, 12, and Kingston, 14.

She shares her boys with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, who is also based in Los Angeles.

During the COVID-19 lockdown Gwen, Blake and the boys were based mainly in Oklahoma where Blake has a beautiful ranch.

Gwen and Blake on the set of The Voice

Gwen revealed that despite the pandemic, living in the countryside was actually pretty great - so much so, it got her thinking about retirement.

She told Extra: “To be able to pause for a minute and be there with the boys and be in Oklahoma… he really has a stunning ranch.

"It was like a dream. It was like we had retired and were like a grandma and grandpa on a farm."

