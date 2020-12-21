Barack and Michelle Obama just gave Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod the BEST Christmas gift The gift was sent with a personal message from the former president to the Hustlers star

Barack and Michelle Obama are spreading Christmas cheer to their near and dear friends Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The former President of the United States and wife Michelle sent JLo and ARod a beautiful, personally signed copy of Barack's tome, A Promise Land.

Alex showed the gift off to his Instagram followers in a short video clip. He begins by saying on camera, "I got a nice book today from one of the GOATS."

Inside the book's jacket is a note from the president that reads: "To Jennifer and Alex, with gratitude for your friendship and support!" and it's signed by Barack Obama.

Alex adds that he now has some reading to do, and that this one will take a long time. He captions the epic post for the historical gift with "What a tremendous gift from our former President. I can’t wait to immerse myself in this book! What’s on your reading list?"

The gift was given from the presidential Obama family to megastars JLo and ARod

Meanwhile the president and former first lady have been spending this holiday season very much in quarantine with their daughters Sasha and Malia.

Barack has shared a few snippets into his home set-up after his daughter Malia's British boyfriend moved into their family home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While it may be daunting to have the former President and First Lady as your roommates, the 22-year-old's boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, received a glowing review from the Obamas.

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack shared on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Thursday, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

The Obamas gave the Lopez-Rodriguez family a historical gift

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid. The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."

Meanwhile, Michelle has been sharing glimpses inside her family's home over the past few months, revealing their impressive Tudor property has everything from a roof terrace to a sprawling garden.

