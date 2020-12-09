Jennifer Lopez gives her daughter an epic makeover The Hustlers star treated Alex Rodriguez's daughters as well!

Having Jennifer Lopez as a mother comes with perks!

The Hustlers star treated her daughter, Emme, along with fiancé Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella to a full at home spa day- much to the girls' delight.

JLo shared her products from her JLo Beauty line with the three, who tried her beauty cleanser, her vitamin serum and vitamins for hair. "It feels glossy and gorgeous," Natasha said of the cleanser.

Jennifer explained to the girls that it takes off all the make-up they put on when she and A-Rod aren't looking, to which Emme humorously chimed in "What!"

The 12-year-old daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony has started making a name for herself this year both through her singing and writing abilities.

The pre-teen joined her famous mother on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight shortly afterwards: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine."

The star also modestly said that Emme has inherited her singing from her dad, Marc Anthony.

More recently, Emme released her debut children's book, Lord Help Me, which hit the shelves at the end of September.

This family knows how to keep busy! Jennifer unveiled the much anticipated JLo Beauty collection last week.

She shared a stunning, make-up free shot that had fans going absolutely wild over her flawless, radiant skin.

She captioned the captivating shot with "This moment is a dream come true for me. I am so excited to finally share my #JLOBEAUTY products with all of you."

She expanded further about the yet to be released line "Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful."

