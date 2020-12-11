Jennifer Lopez gives her beloved mother the surprise of a lifetime The Hustlers star's family were all in on the big reveal

Jennifer Lopez pulled off the biggest surprise imaginable for her beloved mother Guadalupe and she had the all important help from her family to completely pull it off.

In his always handy camera work, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez posted a video to Instagram: "Jennifer's mom's 75th birthday! She is five minutes away. We have slot machines, she loves slots."

Jennifer pops on the video and adds in "It's mom's 75th birthday!" while shaking her fists excitedly.

"She doesn't know we're here, it's a surprise because her birthday is not till Saturday and all she wanted was to have all three of her daughters here," the Hustlers star sweetly added of her sisters Lynda and Leslie Lopez.

Alex then pops back on and cheekily says "And me" with a little smirk at the camera.

JLo's fiance Alex Rodriguez showed off her mother's home decorated for a beautiful 75th surprise birthday

Lupe's home was decorated beautifully. Her walls were lined with balloons, there were slot machines scattered about and her dining room table impeccably set for the intimate gathering.

While we have yet to be treated to snaps from after Lupe's arrival, fans have gotten more glimpses of her beautiful mother.

Earlier this year the Hustlers actress took to Instagram to share a rare photo of herself with Lupe to mark International Women's Day, alongside other powerful females in her life.

In the picture, Guadalupe had the most flawless skin, and looked stylish dressed in a sparkly jumper and diamond earrings as she posed with her famous daughter at a celebrity event.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is incredibly close to her mum, who raised her and her two sisters Leslie and Lynda in the Bronx, New York, with her father David.

For Lupe's 74th birthday, Jennifer surprised her by bringing her up on stage at her concert. The mother-of-three showcased her incredible dance moves with her famous daughter as the crowds cheered her on.

The Hustlers star did a fabulous job pulling together the intimate surprise party for her mother with both of her sisters on hand to celebrate

J-Lo shared footage from the special moment on her Instagram account, alongside a heartfelt tribute. She wrote: "People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in."

She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

