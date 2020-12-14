Jennifer Lopez’s mother enjoys night out with Hoda Kotb - and they have the moves! The pair were caught dancing together during a night out

Jennifer Lopez's mother has friends in very high places!

On the heels of her A-list style, 75th birthday this weekend a video has emerged of her mother, Guadalupe, bonding and dancing up a storm with the queen of morning TV -- Hoda Kotb.

In a beautiful clip that Jennifer shared over the weekend, Guadalupe is caught dancing with Hoda to On The Floor at her daughter's concert.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna host is standing next to Guadalupe and they're both singing along to the lyrics. When JLo's voice becomes melodic and she sings the lyrics "Dance the night away/ Live your life and stay young on the floor," mom Lupe starts swaying, and once Hoda sees her doing the move, she immediately follows suit.

It's really been a momentous birthday for the Hustlers star's mother despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Her family threw her an intimate surprise party last week ahead of her actual birthday this past weekend.

In a video Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez posted to Instagram on Wednesday just before the surprise, Jennifer says on camera: "She doesn't know we're here, it's a surprise because her birthday is not till Saturday and all she wanted was to have all three of her daughters here."

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one in her family who is close with Hoda Kotb, apparently her mother Guadalupe is too

Alex then pops back on and cheekily says "And me" with a little smirk at the camera.

Lupe's home was decorated beautifully. Her walls were lined with balloons, there were slot machines scattered about and her dining room table was impeccably set for the intimate gathering.

After the party that was thrown at Lupe's home in New York, Jennifer posted a video to her Instagram of how the surprise played out, including Guadalupe's emotional reaction to the gathering in her honor.

Jennifer and her sisters Lynda and Leslie threw their mother a surpise 75th birthday party this past week (pictured)

There was also a show-stopping birthday cake decorated with lilac flowers for the 75-year-old, while other guests, including Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, watched on from Zoom to maintain the social distancing rules.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much. We all do. "You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever."