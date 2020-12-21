Salma Hayek always dares to impress, and her lucky fans got just that when she shared a never-before-seen snap of herself in a tight wedding dress with see-through netting and flowers.

In the shot, Salma is reclining against a set of stairs next to the iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson. The photo is from her upcoming flick with Samuel, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

The Mexican star, 54, sweetly captioned the post with a special wish for the actor: "Happy birthday to the magnificent Samuel L. Jackson, and get ready next summer," using the film's title as a hashtag.

Salma has been keeping quite busy during her time in quarantine at her home in London, sharing some remarkable snaps of herself, her home, and even her pets much to fans delight.

Salma most recently posted a snap from 1999 in which she showcased her incredible washboard abs. Salma captioned the photo: "Cause tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999" making reference to a Prince song.

Salma often delights her legions of devoted fans by sharing age-defying swimsuit selfies and bikini clad photos from her holidays. But she insists she remains all-natural and is proud of the way she looks and feels as she gets older.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine. "I used to criticise myself so much."

Salma credits her healthy diet for keeping her looking youthful inside and out

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years." Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for keeping her youthful inside and out.

Her personal relationships also add to her glow as she's been happily married to her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, since 2009, and they are proud parents to their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina.

