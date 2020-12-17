Salma Hayek unveils jaw-dropping Christmas tree inside London home The Frida actress shared the festive snap of her and her friend cuddled up

Salma Hayek shared an incredible snap of herself at her plush home in London where she was snuggled up with her very dear, feathered-friend, Kering.

If you haven't been introduced yet, Salma adopted the adorable little owl in 2019. In the festive snaps, Salma is posing next to an immaculately decorated Christmas tree with Kering in different placements such as on her hand, and on her head.

The stunning 54-year-old actress is wearing a fitted sweater in shimmery, festive colors.

She captioned the Instagram shots: "Kering likes the tree but he likes my head better."

The owl was named after her husband Francios-Henri Pinault's luxury and fashion goods company, Kering.

The Frida actress is notorious for her varied collection of pets. In 2013 she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed: "I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something.

"You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh, I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits. Be careful just buy one.'

Salma then added: "I don't know something is in the air at my ranch, animals keep reproducing!"

The star now lives in London with her husband, Francois, 58, and their 13-year old daughter, Valentina.

Salma fans have been treated to various snaps of the actress throughout the Coronavirus pandemic in which everyone is finding themselves with more time at home.

Earlier in the year, Salma posted a legendary photo of herself enjoying her morning coffee… in a bikini, and it sent fans absolutely wild.

"You literally look like a greek queen waiting to be discovered," wrote one, with another pointing out, "age is just a number". Her celebrity friend, Eva Longoria, had her say too and commented: "Guapaaaa," the Spanish slang for "hot".

