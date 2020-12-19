Salma Hayek with washboard abs and bobbed hair divides fans

Hannah Hargrave
Frida actress Salma Hayek shared a throwback photo flashing washboard abs and a bobbed hairstyle and sparked a fan debate over her weight
Salma Hayek sparked major fan reaction with an Instagram post recently when she shared a photo of herself in a cropped top and low slung skirt - and in the process gave her followers a glimpse of her washboard abs.
The Mexican star, 54, wowed in two throwback, red carpet snapshots where she teamed her silver outfit with a sleek bob hairstyle, but not everyone loved it.
While many of her followers branded her "beautiful" and "stunning" some felt the need to comment on Salma's weight.
MORE: Salma Hayek stuns with baby bump photo
WATCH: Salma Hayek goes carpool karaoke crazy during coach trip
"Too too skinny!!!!!!!!!" wrote one follower and another agreed: "I love Salma. But she does look too skinny in this picture."
The remarks were shut down by numerous fans who said their comments were body shaming and insisted: "She's always been perfect."
They also adored her shorter hairstyle and wrote: "OMG I love this hair."
MORE: Salma Hayek stuns with super long hair in new beach photo
READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home
Salma shared photos from 1999
Salma captioned the photo: "Cause tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999" making reference to a Prince song.
Salma often delights her legions of devoted fans by sharing age-defying swimsuit selfies and bikini-clad photos from her holidays.
But she insists she remains all-natural and is proud of the way she looks and feels as she gets older.
"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she told People magazine. "I used to criticise myself so much."
GALLERY: 13 celebrities who have given birth past the age of 40
Salma is embracing life
"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."
Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for keeping her youthful inside and out.
Her personal relationships also add to her glow as she's been happily married to her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, since 2009, and they are proud parents to their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.