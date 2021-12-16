Salma Hayek wore a bikini for breakfast - and fans were lost for words The star is proud of her body

That's one way to have your morning coffee! Salma Hayek knows how to turn up the heat with her bikini selfies, but one snapshot in particular is difficult to erase from our minds.

During a sun-soaked vacation last year the actress posted a photo in her swimwear while drinking her daily dose of caffeine.

MORE: Salma Hayek lives in Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom mansion

The Mexican beauty, 55, left her fans lost for words after sharing the summertime image of herself, sipping a coffee, and wearing nothing more than a two-piece, black swimsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek goes carpool karaoke crazy during coach trip in Greece

Salma simply captioned the Instagram snap: "Un cafecito. A Lior le coffee #coffee," then let her fans weigh in on the post.

Her followers were quick to dive in and compliment her on her age-defying body.

MORE: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

SEE: Salma Hayek looks stunning as she takes a 'hammock siesta' in plunging swimsuit

"You literally look like a greek queen waiting to be discovered," wrote one, with another pointing out, "age is just a number".

Her celebrity friend, Eva Longoria, had her say too and commented: "Guapaaaa," the Spanish slang for "hot".

Salma sizzled in a bikini for her morning coffee

At the time, Salma was enjoying a holiday in Greece with her French billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma - who has been gracing our screens for more than 25 years - opened up to People magazine about her body image and how it's improved as she's aged.

MORE: Salma Hayek details exactly what she eats for breakfast - and it's quite something

SEE: Salma Hayek stuns with baby bump photo

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she said. "I used to criticise myself so much.

Salma shared plenty of snaps from her vacation

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma married Francois in Paris in 2009 and they are proud parents to their fourteen-year-old daughter, Valentina.

She had her only child at the age of 41 but insists being an older mum only improved her parenting.

“I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she said, before admitting: "I do get tired. I’m not going to lie."

As for ageing gracefully? Salma insists when it comes to plastic surgery she "hasn’t done an-y-thing!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.