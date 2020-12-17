Halle Berry wows in backless swimsuit and cutout bikini - and fans go wild The X-Men star left fans both impressed and inspired

Halle Berry managed to leave fans both inspired and in awe of her incredible physique in a gorgeous clip she shared.

The X-Men actress left little to the imagination in the new video that shows her strutting along the beach in a cut-out bikini as part of her promotion for her platform, Respin.

In total, Halle sported three different beach looks, the first of which is a very low backless black swimsuit with a high front and a halter-tie neck. The cutout bikini is a black, lingerie inspired number that looks like it was created just for Halle. Lastly fans get a very brief glimpse of a leopard print bathingsuit that looks stunning in the beachy scene.

During the short video montage, that highlights several clips of Halle being active in various settings, she explains a little about Respin.

WATCH: Halle Berry struts down a beach in cutout bikini in gorgeous video shoot

"Respin is an inclusive platform created to provide inspiration, resources and products to support your health and wellness journey," Halle shares while the dreamy montage plays.

Our mission is deeply personal and rooted in the mindset that health & wellness does not happen overnight, but is a lifelong journey that requires commitment and mindfulness."

Like in her sultry video above, Halle here sports another cutout bikini

We believe that once you connect to yourself, nourish your soul, strengthen your body, awaken your mind and give back, you will realize eternal reward," Halle concludes in the voice-over.

Fans were left not only awestruck by the actress' beauty, but some expressed that they felt deeply inspired.

One fan shared: "This made me feel so motivated, I'm struggling with my weight, because of birth control shots and during this quarantine!!!" While another observed: "Halle you look great. You look like you're in your twenties!"

Halle has teamed up with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas to create the program. He previously told Shape Magazine about Halle's dedication to fitness.

"It was pretty much full force the whole time, so she hasn't really had a day off in a couple of years, other than maybe a little bit of holiday downtime," says Thomas.

The lifelong fitness enthusiast has always looking stunning in a bikini, here in a throwback

"I think of that in a way of, 'Okay, well how would a fighter train?" he says. "And what does that constitute? What do the days look like?," Thomas continued.

Halle has continued to keep her body in shape and regularly updates fans with details of her diet and fitness routine via her social media platforms.

