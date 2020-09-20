Salma Hayek stuns fans with baby bump photo as she marks special occasion The Frida actress is a doting mum to 12-year-old daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek was in a nostalgic mood on Sunday as she reminisced about her pregnancy with daughter Valentina, ahead of her thirteenth birthday.

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns with before-and-after bikini photo

The Frida actress took to Instagram to share an incredible baby bump photo, and wrote: "Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast..."

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful picture, with one writing: "This is such a gorgeous photo," while another wrote: "Beautiful picture and you of course Salma." A third added: "Such a beautiful picture."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek sings on the coach during Greek holiday

READ: Salma Hayek's fitness secrets revealed, from eating bugs to perfecting her posture

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans lost for words with her latest bikini photo

Salma shares 12-year-old daughter Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The protective parents tend to keep their child out of the spotlight, although the Grown Ups actress recently posted a picture on social media that featured Valentina linking fingers with her mum to make a pinky promise.

Salma Hayek shared a gorgeous baby bump photo ahead of Valentina's birthday

The photo was shared to help make a stand against climate change, as part of the viral Vote Like a Madre campaign, that other celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba also got involved in.

The doting mum also opened up about the pre-teen during an interview with Town & Country in 2019. The star described her only child as "very creative, very smart, very funny and very willful."

Salma with Valentina and husband Francois-Henri

MORE: Salma Hayek's throwback bikini photo sparks marriage proposal

The mother-of-one also previously gave an insight into Valentina's personality after revealing on Ellen that aged nine, she had started selling slime at her school.

However, the venture was soon put to an end after Salma and her husband felt it wasn't right. Salma is also stepmum to Francois-Henri's children Augustin, Mathilde and Francois.

Salma and her family have been in Greece over the past few weeks

On her husband, the star added: "[He] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don't feel that somebody tries to limit me."

Over the past few weeks, Salma and her family have been staying in Greece, and the actress has been sharing plenty of snapshots from their getaway, including an incredible picture of herself eating breakfast in her bikini in the idyllic setting.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.