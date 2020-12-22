Victoria Beckham reaches out to upset fans with heartfelt message The mum-of-four has taken to Instagram

Victoria Beckham might be gearing up for a Christmas with her family – but she's aware that not everyone is so lucky. The mum-of-four has taken to Instagram with a heartfelt message for her fans in light of the latest coronavirus tier restrictions.

Victoria shared a snapshot showing two of the family's three dogs wrapped up in blankets and laying on a sofa. She wrote: "We're all feeling like we need to spend the day under a blanket today! My heart goes out to everyone affected by the news this weekend. Stay safe xx."

WATCH: Outtakes from the Beckham family's 2020 Christmas card!

In her caption, she credited eldest son Brooklyn Beckham for taking the photo – and his fiancée Nicola Peltz was among the first to comment, sharing a love heart eyes emoji.

Just last week, Victoria and husband David were reunited with all four of their children in time for Christmas. To mark the happy occasion, the designer shared a festive family photo, writing: "Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x x x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x x x."

Victoria has sent a heartfelt message to fans

She went on to share a very candid behind-the-scenes peek at the preparation for the Beckham Christmas card (video above), which saw the children all trying to round up their pet dogs. "The making of… never work with kids or animals!!" Victoria joked.

The star has certainly been getting into the festive spirit, and recently pulled a prank on only daughter, Harper. She revealed that she and David had decided to freeze their Elf on the Shelf in a block of ice, with Victoria telling fans: "She's gonna be freaked out when she opens the freezer to get a lollipop out and there's like a frozen elf!"

The Beckhams have reunited in time for Christmas

She later updated fans on Harper’s reaction in a video which saw the nine-year-old shaking the container in an attempt to free Santa’s helper.

"Harper, what happened?" Victoria asked her nine-year-old, and Harper replied, "The elf has had a murder! [sic]"

Victoria giggled and replied, "She still looks quite happy! Maybe because she's an elf and she works with Santa she's used to being cold. Maybe she quite likes it."

