Victoria Beckham reveals ultra-swanky Christmas gift guide - and we want everything

Still building your Christmas wishlist for this year? Style queen Victoria Beckham has come up with the goods once again with her annual gift guide!

The designer releases her own gift guide each year, and for 2020 she's suggesting necklaces, scarves and T-shirts that are bound to become everyone's favourite presents on Christmas Day.

VB has been sharing a number of gift-giving ideas on her Instagram Stories, too, and has even released a small homeware range! Here's our pick of the most covetable picks from her collection...

Victoria Beckham's slogan T-shirt

T-shirt, £95, Victoria Beckham

Poking fun at her signature pout, Victoria has followed up her 'Fashion Stole My Smile' tee with this 'Try And Make Me Smile' top, and we're into it!

Victoria's go-to gym leggings

Seamless leggings, £89, Victoria Beckham X Reebok

Victoria loves her #Veebok range for lounging around the house and doing her daily workouts.

Victoria Beckham's lipsticks

Victoria Beckham Beauty lipstick trio, £98, Net-A-Porter

Posh credits her legendary makeup look to these lipsticks, which are inspired by her Spice Girls days. You'll love the ultra-moisturising formula.

Victoria Beckham's colourful scarf

Colour-block scarf, £170, Victoria Beckham

The star has launched a limited selection of scarves, blankets and cushion covers, and we're in love with this bold colour combination.

Victoria Beckham's personalised pyjamas

Striped pyjama set, £220, Victoria Beckham

This beautiful silk pyjama set features classic stripes, and can even be personalised with your initials. It comes with a matching eye mask and handy travel pouch, too. Victoria even sported it with the matching robe on her own Instagram page!

Victoria Beckham's signature belt

Hand belt, £450, Victoria Beckham

This is Victoria's favourite accessory for teaming with midi dresses and skirts. She wrote on Instagram in October: "This is the Hand Belt from the AW20 collection, it works with so many different looks. It was inspired by a vintage piece I found in Paris."

Victoria Beckham's Whistle necklace

Whistle necklace, £240, Victoria Beckham

We love the sweet whistle charm on this gold necklace - it actually works! Dog walk, anyone?

Victoria Beckham's sports bra

Performance bra, £79, Victoria Beckham X Reebok

An under-£100 piece that any fitness lover would be thrilled to find under the tree.

Victoria Beckham's signature sunglasses

Sunglasses, £245, Victoria Beckham

These chic tortoiseshell sunnies are part of 'The Victoria Edit' on Mrs Beckham's website - so they're clearly a favourite.

Victoria Beckham's colour-clash cushion

Colour-block cushion case, £190, Victoria Beckham

Interiors buffs will love Victoria's new homeware collection. This fuzzy-soft cushion cover is one of just 50!

