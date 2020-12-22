Jennifer Lopez reveals twins Max and Emme want to hide when she does this J.Lo loves going all out for Halloween!

Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines when she dressed up as Madonna, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend!

In costume as the iconic pop star from her Like a Virgin music video, the mum-of-two admitted her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, were totally unamused by her antics - so much so that they hid in their bedrooms.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals major family change involving twins Emme and Max

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's twins watch famous mum accept award

During a chat with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM this week, Jennifer divulged: "That was my Halloween costume. We had we wanted to have a big one again, we were like planning for this big Halloween party. As we got closer, they're like, 'no, you can't have it'. So we had like three friends over four friends.

MORE: Madonna displays impressive figure as she shows off her 'beautiful scar'

SEE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's huge kitchen in Bel Air - filled with family photos

"And yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much. My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like 'What are you doing?'. I dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen."

Asked whether it was "odd" to dress up as Alex's ex Madonna, the 51-year-old singer replied: "No. I mean, it was so long ago, so long ago. I don't know. No, it wasn't weird at all. I loved it."

Jennifer dressed as Madonna at Halloween

Meanwhile, Jennifer also discussed potentially cancelling her wedding to the retired MLB pro after they were forced to postpone their June nuptials. "Oh yeah, we've talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, 'Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?'" she shared. "And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?"

GET SHOPPING: The best Christmas sweaters to buy this holiday season

The star added: "There's definitely no rush though. It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.'

"Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'Okay, we got to cancel everything.' And we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, 'We gotta cancel it.' So we, we cancelled it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here