Madonna displays impressive figure as she shows off her 'beautiful scar' The Queen of Pop shared some candid mirror selfies

Madonna has shared two very candid photos of herself, displaying her "beautiful scars" following a cupping treatment session.

Dressed in a black crop top and matching bikini bottoms, the 62-year-old happily flaunted her scar from her hip surgery and the circular cupping marks, which were dotted all over her legs.

Across the mirror selfies, Madonna added the hashtags "recovery", "cupping" and "beautiful scar" - a nod to her hit 2015 tune Beautiful Scars - as she continues with her post-operation recovery.

Back in May, the singer revealed that she was undergoing regenerative treatment after suffering extreme pain due to knee surgery. Taking to social media to share two very revealing pictures of herself in a see-through negligée, the Queen of Pop announced: "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!"

She added: "I would be jumping up and down if I could after eight months of being in pain! Wish me luck!" Madonna's world tour in 2019, in support of her Madame X album, saw her cancel some of her dates in order to deal with ongoing issues with her knee and hip.

Madonna showed off her cupping marks

Meanwhile, Madonna spent a lot of lockdown in London with her four youngest children, before returning to their home in Lisbon, Portugal, in July.

The star moved her family there so that her adopted son David, 15, could fulfill his dreams of becoming a professional footballer. She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most.

She also unveiled her scar on her hip

"What he has more than anything is focus and determination," she said. "I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

The singer, who is also a doting mum to Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere, owns various other homes around the world, including in Los Angeles and New York.

