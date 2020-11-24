Jennifer Lopez reveals major family change involving twins Max and Emme The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is a doting mum to her son and daughter

Jennifer Lopez and her children live an incredibly blessed lifestyle but as a result of her busy work schedule, the doting mum doesn't get to spend as much time with her twins Emme and Max as she would like.

However, during the pandemic, the Hollywood star has been able to enjoy being with her son and daughter every day.

What's more, Emme and Max have now put forward some changes to their mum that they would like to see happen once the world goes back to normal.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's twins watch famous mum accept her People's Icon Award

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 51-year-old recalled a conversation she recently had with her children about their lives.

"The kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with," she revealed.

Jennifer Lopez's twins have put forward changes they would like to happen in their family

The star said that the chat was a "real eye-opener and a reassessment" of "what was working and what wasn't working".

She continued: "You thought you were doing OK, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices."

"They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things. And I realised, 'god, I would have missed that if I wasn't here today,'" she added.

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez with their children

The proud mum also revealed that Emme and Max have grown up a lot during the past year as a result of the pandemic.

"I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now," she said.

J-Lo and A-Rod enjoyed spending quality time with their children during lockdown

"They're not our babies anymore. They've been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up… So did we."

Jennifer's twins recently made a surprise appearance at the People's Choice Awards, where they watched their famous mum accept her People's Icon Award via video.

