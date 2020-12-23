Vanessa Hudgen's bikini body is incredible in summer throwback photo The High School Musical actress works hard to maintain her figure

The always insanely fit, Vanessa Hudgens left fans speechless when she shared a stunning throwback of herself in a tiny bikini from the dog days of summer.

The High School Musical actress shared the jaw-dropping snap to her Instagram stories which featured her in a tiny pink bikini.

In the epic shot, Vanessa is playfully biting her lip and pulling on one of the strings in her ensemble. She is also wearing a pink leopard print hat.

Vanessa, who has really stepped up her fitness game over the last several years, attributes her success to a combination of yoga, spinning and pilates. The 32 year old actress really focused in on her fitness, and opened up to Parade Magazine last year about her dedication to it.

"I love working out because I go into it feeling however I feel that day and after doing the workout, I feel like I can accomplish whatever I set my mind to.

Vanessa Hudgens looks incredibly fit in her summer-time throwsnap she shared to Instagram stories

It’s a great confidence boost. And I always feel best in my skin when I’m fit. I feel more powerful, I feel sexier, I feel like I can conquer the world," she told Parade in 2019.

"My fitness routine is hard to maintain while I’m filming because when you’re working 15-hour days, there isn’t much time for anything else.

Vanessa puts in serious work to maintain her fitness routine- and it shows!

"But when I’m not filming, I normally do a cross of pilates, Soul Cycle and yoga. And some days when I have the time, I love doing pilates first and then going over to Soul Cycle.

I love a double up! I always feel so accomplished when I double up. I’ve been going to this Pilates studio called WundaBar for years and it’s just a great deep muscle-training workout. It’s not super high intensity but I always feel it the next day," she added to the magazine.

