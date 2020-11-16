Naga Munchetty's weekend didn't go exactly to plan. The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she was suffering from an injury after heading out on a run.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty makes surprising Christmas confession

Naga, 45, shared a close-up snapshot of her cat resting next to her legs, telling fans: "Not sure Missy can help me today with a pulled calf muscle after today's run. Hate it when that happens. Tips for a speedy recovery welcome…

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty dances with Kylie Minogue

"In the meantime: More stretching, #themasters & #lazysunday X."

Her fans were quick to react, with one telling presenter: "I pulled mine last Sunday, plenty of ice and rest... I can still feel it slightly today so not gonna risk a run for another few days - I've made the coming back too early mistake too often in the past..."

MORE: Naga Munchetty forced to address speculation she's leaving BBC Breakfast

A second advised: "Used to suffer all the time bought a foam roller and never had the problem again." And a third joked of Missy: "She could massage it with her paws!"

Naga shared a sweet snapshot of her cat as she revealed her injury

Super-fit Naga frequently shares photos from her 5km runs – and it's not the only way she stays in shape. The star is an avid golfer, a passion she shares with husband James Haggar.

MORE: Naga Munchetty's daily diet: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Speaking to the Guardian in 2016, she said: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

READ: Naga Munchetty's cosy kitchen inside country home revealed

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

Naga and her husband James are avid golf fans

The Streatham-born star tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but in another interview with the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga spoke about how her husband convinced her to take up the sport.

She started playing golf in 2008, admitting: "Now I'm addicted and play five or six times a week – those are my golf shoes on the floor and on the table are my trophies."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.