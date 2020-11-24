Rebel Wilson's unique swimsuit gives her curves in all the right places The actress is incredibly proud of her 40lb weight loss

Rebel Wilson seems determined to pull off just about any swimsuit style there is and that includes her latest choice.

The Bridesmaids actress, 41, continued to celebrate her 'Year of Health' and showcase her health transformation when she gave fans a sneak peek at a steamy selfie on Instagram.

Rebel shared photos from her luxury getaway to a wellness retreat in Austria and that included one of her standing in a steam room wearing a long black swimsuit that went down to her knees.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss and why she transformed her health

Rebel looked sporty and toned as she proudly stood with her hands on her waist and faced the camera.

It's not the first selfie she's shared with fans since she disappeared for a healthy vacation at the Viva Mayr resort in the Alps.

She showed off her swimming skills and even had a cryo-freeze, in addition to enjoying the beautiful fresh air during a hike and a mountain-front sunbathing session too.

Rebel shared a photo from the steam room

Rebel captioned one of her workout snaps: "Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee…finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.

"If you want to boost your immune system, this is the place to be."

Rebel has lost more than 40lbs after making her health her priority and says she’s thrilled to have found a routine which works for her.

Rebel hiking in the Alps

She opened up about her journey on The Drew Barrymore show when she revealed. "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

Her healthy, balanced approach is certainly working and she feels better than ever!

"I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," Rebel said of her former diet.

But now?: "I've lost, I think it's like 40lbs this year so far and I want to lose a few more," she concluded.

