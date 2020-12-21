Sharnaz Shahid
Mad Men star January Jones showcases incredible figure in plunging swimsuit - and she looks incredible!
January Jones turned up the heat on Sunday when she showcased her enviably slim figure on Instagram. The 42-year-old, who is famed for playing Betty Draper in the hit series Mad Men, happily flaunted her phenomenal physique in a coral coloured swimsuit.
The sexy one-piece boasted a plunging neckline, halter-neck detail and was cinched in at the waist with a belt. She teamed the look with large, retro sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.
In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude for the warm Californian climes, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much." [sic]
The post was met with much praise, with many sharing awe for the star! Her on-screen daughter Kiernan Shipka wrote: "Grateful for this pic." Actor Will Kemp remarked: "Missing LA but grateful for you!"
One follower said: "Beautiful! beautiful Woman, Bravo!!" Another stated: "Absolutely stunning as always JJ. So beautiful." A fifth post read: "@januaryjones the gift that never disappoints."
January Jones shared this stunning bikini selfie
The post comes shortly after a US publication alleged that her "attention-grabbing bikini pictures" have worried her friends and claimed it was a "desperate cry for attention".
In a tongue-in-cheek post, January shared a screenshot of the report and wrote: "They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends'." Kiernan then joked: "It worries me how hot you are, yes." Chrissy Teigen teased: "It was me. I'm worried."
January then followed up the post with another bikini photo, and hit back: "Had to do it. #DESPERATE."
The Love Actually actress often shares envy-inducing pictures of herself at home from her swimming pool – and she looks amazing in every single snap!
