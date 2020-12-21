January Jones showcases incredible figure in plunging swimsuit - and fans are lost for words! The Mad Men star looks flawless

January Jones turned up the heat on Sunday when she showcased her enviably slim figure on Instagram. The 42-year-old, who is famed for playing Betty Draper in the hit series Mad Men, happily flaunted her phenomenal physique in a coral coloured swimsuit.

The sexy one-piece boasted a plunging neckline, halter-neck detail and was cinched in at the waist with a belt. She teamed the look with large, retro sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude for the warm Californian climes, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much." [sic]

The post was met with much praise, with many sharing awe for the star! Her on-screen daughter Kiernan Shipka wrote: "Grateful for this pic." Actor Will Kemp remarked: "Missing LA but grateful for you!"

One follower said: "Beautiful! beautiful Woman, Bravo!!" Another stated: "Absolutely stunning as always JJ. So beautiful." A fifth post read: "@januaryjones the gift that never disappoints."

January Jones shared this stunning bikini selfie

The post comes shortly after a US publication alleged that her "attention-grabbing bikini pictures" have worried her friends and claimed it was a "desperate cry for attention".

In a tongue-in-cheek post, January shared a screenshot of the report and wrote: "They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends'." Kiernan then joked: "It worries me how hot you are, yes." Chrissy Teigen teased: "It was me. I'm worried."

January then followed up the post with another bikini photo, and hit back: "Had to do it. #DESPERATE."

The Love Actually actress often shares envy-inducing pictures of herself at home from her swimming pool – and she looks amazing in every single snap!

