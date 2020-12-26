John Travolta's daughter Ella shares brave message during first Christmas after mum Kelly Preston's death The actor's wife died in July

John Travolta's daughter Ella shared a heartfelt message with her followers in a video posted on Christmas Day.

Taking to Instagram in the evening, the 20-year-old wore a sleek pyjama top as she stood in front of an immaculate white Christmas tree adorned with turquoise decorations.

Ella smiled as she wished her followers well.

She said: "Before the night is over, I wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas and I hope you all had a beautiful day and I'm looking forward to the new year with all of you."

Sweetly, her actor dad could be heard saying "Go," at the beginning of the video.

Ella's followers were quick to share their support and best wishes, with several posting a string of hearts in response.

Their comments included: "Happy Holidays," "Just beautiful. Thank you Ella. You too," and: "Merry Christmas to you."

Ella posted the lovely message on Instagram

This festive season is the first one since Ella's mum, Kelly Preston, died over the summer.

The late actress had breast cancer and tragically died in July at the age of 57.

She and John shared Ella, son Benjamin, ten, and their oldest son Jett, who died in 2009.

At the time of Kelly's death, Ella wrote a heartfelt tribute to the star, which she shared on social media.

John and Kelly were married for 19 years

Directing her words to her mum, the poignant tribute read: "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, Mama."

