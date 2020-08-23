John Travolta reveals how his family are dealing with devastating loss of Kelly Preston The Grease star tragically lost his wife to beloved cancer in July

John Travolta has shared a heartfelt new video on social media following the devastating death of his wife Kelly Preston in July. The Grease star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of himself and daughter Ella, 20, dancing in memory of the late actress.

The pair appeared to be in an almost empty bar as they slow danced to the background music. "My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me," he wrote alongside the footage.

Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt footage, with many sending their best wishes to John and his family. One wrote: "I am so sorry for your loss, the dance is sweet. Sending you both love, light and courage," while another commented: "Your wife is beaming down on you both right now." A third added: "I am sure she was dancing with you! Thanks for sharing this magic moment with us."

John and his family have understandably been keeping a low profile since Kelly's tragic death. The news was announced in a poignant public statement last month.

The Hollywood star wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston tragically passed away in July

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

John and Kelly with their children Ella and Benjamin

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Ella also paid a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. She wrote: "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

