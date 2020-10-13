John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston with bittersweet wedding photo Kelly Preston would have turned 58 on Tuesday

John Travolta has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday. The actress passed away in July, at the age of 57, following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, 66-year-old John posted a throwback photo from their wedding day alongside an image of his mother and father on their big day.

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John." [sic]

It's been three months since John revealed the sad news of Kelly's death on Instagram when he shared a touching tribute to the woman he had been married to since 1991. She is survived by her actor husband and their two children - Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Tragically, their son Jett died aged 16 in January 2009.

John and his daughter Ella recently honoured Kelly's memory by doing one of her "favourite things". In a sweet video, the father-and-daughter duo were seen twirling around on an empty dancefloor to some live jazz music.

John posted this throwback wedding photo to mark Kelly's birthday

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," the grieving husband wrote. "One of Kelly's favourite things, dancing with me."

The late actress starred in a number of films throughout her film career, including Space Camp, What A Girl Wants, Twins and For The Love Of The Game. Her last movie role was in the 2018 film Gotti, in which she appeared as Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by her husband.

