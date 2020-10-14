John Travolta's daughter posts rare childhood photo with late mum Kelly Preston The actress died in July after a battle with cancer

Kelly Preston's daughter Ella made sure she marked the late star's 58th birthday with a sentimental post. The 20-year-old, who is the eldest child of the actress and John Travolta, uploaded a never-before-seen snap from her childhood.

"Happy Birthday Mama, I love you so much," wrote Ella. The heartwarming photo saw the mother-and-daughter duo smile for the camera whilst enjoying some cake.

Kelly passed away in July, at the age of 57, following a two-year battle with breast cancer. To mark her birthday, her grieving husband John also posted a throwback photo from their wedding day alongside an image of his mother and father on their big day.

WATCH: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in honour of Kelly Preston

In the caption, he said: "Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John." [sic]

It's been three months since John revealed the sad news of Kelly's death on Instagram. She is survived by her actor husband and their two children – Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Tragically, their son Jett died aged 16 in January 2009.

At the time, Ella penned a heartfelt letter to her mum, which she shared with her fans. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she remarked.

Ella shared this throwback snap with her mum

"Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

"Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Kelly passed away in July

Meanwhile, John and his daughter Ella recently honoured Kelly's memory by doing one of her "favourite things".

In a sweet video, the father-and-daughter duo were seen twirling around on an empty dancefloor to some live jazz music. "My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," the grieving husband wrote. "One of Kelly's favourite things, dancing with me."

