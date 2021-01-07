Nicole Scherzinger suffers hilarious photoshoot fail in black bikini with boyfriend Thom Evans The singer shared her beachside mishap

Nicole Scherzinger is enjoying an idyllic beach getaway with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, but it turns out even this bikini pro suffers a photoshoot fail or two!

The former PussyCat Doll, 42, has been sharing a succession of sun-soaked photos in Turks and Caicos with her fans on Instagram, and her latest proves she doesn't get it right every time.

Nicole, 42, posted three images of herself wearing a zip-up black bikini, snuggled up to Thom, 35, in front of a stunning sea backdrop.

But she then admitted: "WAIT FOR IT...when your boyfriend is over you taking a million of the same selfies."

While two of the three looked perfectly acceptable, the third showed Thom looking less than impressed and with his eyes half-closed too.

Her fans loved the reality of the situation and commented: "Patience of a saint, looking beautiful you two," and "cutest couple".

Nicole shared three photos to showcase Thom's hilarious reaction to selfie taking

Although Thom wasn’t impressed with the incessant selfie-taking, the couple did look to be having the time of their lives during their lavish holiday.

They rang in the new year on the beach - along with her sister, Keala - and have been enjoying plenty of beach activities too.

Nicole and Thom recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together and the rugby star thanked his girlfriend for helping him get through 2020.

Nicole has been enjoying a beautiful vacation with her boyfriend

In a heartfelt social media post, he wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

The lovebirds are clearly going from strength to strength after making their red carpet debut one year ago at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

