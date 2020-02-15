Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans pose in very racy snap on first Valentine's Day together The singer and the rugby star met on The X Factor: Celebrity

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans once again proved they are ultimate couple goals as they gave fans a peek inside their cosy Valentine's Day – their first together since they started dating last year. Nicole, 41, and Thom, 34, posed up a storm as they tucked into a lavish breakfast spread. While the pyjama-clad singer sipped on a hot drink, her rugby star beau bit into a piece of toast, topless and showing off his eight-pack, of course.

"A toast to LOVE day y'all #HappyValentinesDay," Nicole captioned the racy snap. Her post no doubt gained a lot of response from the couple's celebrity friends and fans, including Thom's rugby pal and Try Star bandmate Ben Foden, who was married to Una Healy. Ben quipped: "Tell @te11 to lay off the carbs - it's always summer somewhere." Julien McDonald also commented "Love is in the Air" alongside some champagne clinking emojis, while Thom's older brother Max Evans, also a rugby player, joked: "Tasty."

The pair started dating last year

After weeks of speculation, Nicole finally confirmed that the pair were dating in early January, after the couple stepped out to attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party together. Nicole looked gorgeous as ever in an asymmetric pale pink gown, while Thom was suited and booted in a tux.

The pair first met when Thom and his rugby friends auditioned for the celebrity X Factor spin-off as band Try Star. In December, the pair set tongues wagging after they were spotted looking cosy during a night out in London. A month before, when the sports star was quizzed about his relationship with Nicole on Loose Women, Thom said: "Who wouldn't want to date Nicole? She's gorgeous."

The American beauty was previously in a relationship with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and racing star Lewis Hamilton, while Thom has dated radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

