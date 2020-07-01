Nicole Scherzinger treated to the birthday cake of dreams by Thom Evans The cake is a sight for sore eyes!

Nicole Scherzinger certainly celebrated her 42nd birthday in style! The Pussycat Dolls singer, who jetted off to Portugal for the occasion, was treated to the most incredible birthday cake by her boyfriend Thom Evans – what a lucky lady!

The cake, which appeared to be red velvet, was coated in icing sugar and had layers of different berries, including blackcurrants, raspberries and blueberries as well as various sprigs of mint.

"Another year older never felt so good!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Your love and gratitude made my heart full. I am so blessed," Nicole wrote in the caption alongside a series of magical photos.

Despite the loved-up pictures, the delicious birthday cake was hard to miss – with one fan writing: "Omg that cake looks soooo good!!!" Another remarked: "Is that a red velvet cake I dare see!"

Meanwhile, Nicole's rugby ace partner Thom shared a snap of the lovely couple on his own page, and gushed: "Very grateful to have you in my life @nicolescherzinger Happy Belated Birthday my [heart emoji]."

The birthday cake Nicole enjoyed this week

The couple made their relationship official in January, posing on the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party in Los Angeles.

It is understood that the couple first met late last year, when Thom auditioned with fellow rugby friends as group Try Star for The X Factor: Celebrity. Just missing out on a place in the grand finale, Thom was triumphant elsewhere, securing the affections of American beauty Nicole. Since then, the pair have been inseparable.

