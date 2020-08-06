Nicole Scherzinger floors fans by wearing the ultimate skimpy bikini in new video The X Factor star is on holiday with boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger, who we are now affectionately dubbing 'Wonder Woman', has just reminded us that working out needs to go at the top of our 'to do' list.

The Pussycat Dolls singer showed off her phenomenal figure in a tiny black bikini on Wednesday as she performed a sizzling dance routine in probably one of the greatest videos we've ever seen, #bodygoals.

Taking a break from topping up her tan on holiday in Portugal with boyfriend Thom Evans, Nicole expertly performed a short choreographed routine in a thong bikini from luxury lingerie label La Perla.

The asymmetric bikini combines cut-out strap details with diamanté trims and a cheeky cut-out at the bust. Needless to say, fans were completely blown away by Nicole's incredibly toned physique.

Nicole Scherzinger looked gorgeous in an asymmetrical bikini

"I meeeeaannnn are u the HOTTEST GIRL ON THE PLANET ORRRRR?????? Wowza!!! @nicolescherzinger," one gobsmacked follower wrote. Some simply left flame emojis, while others commented a mixture of "stunning", "incredible" and there were also a few "goals" thrown in for good measure.

Nicole's gorgeous bikini costs a whopping £340, but we've tracked down some impressive dupes should you not be blessed with her hefty disposable income.

Black Ruched Bikini Set, £24, Topshop

Topshop is currently selling a black ruched bikini set for just £24 in the sale. While it's not asymmetrical like Nicole's, it does feature cut-out detailing at the bust.

If the one-shoulder strap is a must-have, then ASOS has a great option designed to fit ladies with a larger bust. The asymmetrical top features a single adjustable fixed strap and costs £24 for the bikini top only.

Wolf & Whistle Fuller Bust Eco Asymmetric Bikini Top, £24, ASOS

Both Nicole and her boyfriend Thom - who is a former Scottish international rugby player - are extremely passionate about fitness, and the pair have been known to post videos of their workouts across social media. In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

