Nicole Scherzinger caused a huge fan reaction after she unveiled a stunning hair transformation on Tuesday.

The singer looked unrecognisable as she showed off brand new bangs that perfectly framed her face.

Nicole appears to have also had some extra feathery layers chopped into her luscious black mane, which she styled straight as opposed to her usual waves.

Fans couldn't get enough of Nicole's stunning new look, with many rushing to compliment her on her hair makeover. "Pretty. Love the bangs," wrote one. A second said: "Love. Love. LOVE this!"

A third added: "Ooh I love this." While a fourth gushed: "OMG your hair! You look beautiful!"

Fans went wild over Nicole Scherzinger's new hairstyle

Nicole often leaves fans in disbelief over her social media snaps, which usually show her displaying her insane body in tiny bikinis.

For those wondering how she stays in shape, HELLO! was given a glimpse into the Don't Cha singer's exercise regime from her boyfriend, Thom Evans' trainer Glenn Higgins, who revealed that Nicole often turns up to their gym sessions.

Nicole and boyfriend Thom are huge fitness enthusiasts

Glenn revealed: "It's always great having both Thom and Nicole in my studio. I regularly train Thom, but having them both train together is great fun. They both always turn up and give 100% and training together is perfect for them because they really push each other all the way."

He explained: "Our warm-ups usually involve some sort of dance routine so there's never a dull moment in our sessions." Sounds perfect for the singer and dancer!

Nicole is a huge fan of infrared saunas

Back in October, the TV star raved about the benefits of infrared saunas, sharing a jaw-dropping photo of herself lapping up the heat in a chic white bikini.

"Rise and sweat. Infrared saunas not only reduce inflammation but also boost circulation, metabolism and help detox the body," the star wrote alongside three stunning pictures.

