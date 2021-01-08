Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare photos of mini-me daughter Amelia on seventh birthday The medic has paid tribute to her little girl

Peter Andre and his wife Emily marked their daughter Amelia's seventh birthday with heartfelt messages. The NHS doctor took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share two rare pictures of her little girl, one from a lockdown walk and another when Amelia was a newborn baby.

In the caption, the doting mum gushed: "My little girl is 7 today! Not so little anymore! Happy birthday Millie Moo."

Fans were quick to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Beautiful family in every way!! Happy Birthday little girl. So lucky to have such a first class mummy!! X." Another remarked: "Happy birthday to your gorgeous girl."

Both Emily and Peter, who are also parents to their four-year-old son Theo, have opted to keep their children's identity out of the public eye. But it comes as no surprise that their daughter is taking after their mother.

One of the photos Emily shared of her little girl

"Beautiful like her mummy," another fan stated, to which Emily agreed: "She is exactly like me when I was little! Apart from taller than I was!"

Despite the UK's third lockdown, Emily and Peter made sure they celebrated Amelia's big day in style. The singer uploaded a photo of their incredible set-up at home, featuring a huge balloon wall with love hearts and a big number seven. There was also an impressive pile of wrapped up presents and a brand new bike!

Peter and Emily pulled out all the stops with this impressive set-up

"Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful, kind and incredibly clever daughter Amelia," wrote Peter. "Love you to the moon and back… and back. It's going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it's distanced. PS thank you to @tofclass_ for delivering our balloons at such short notice. Amazing."

