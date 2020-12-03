Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh release the most heartwarming message - and fans react! The couple share two children together

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh have touched their fans with a special video message, which was left on mute.

In the clip, the couple were seen mouthing some sweet words – with Peter writing: "Hi I'm Peter and this is Emily and we have no sound on this video. We love you."

Fans for the TV star rushed to post messages, many commenting on Peter's sweet gesture. "No words needed, love shines through," one wrote, while another said: "Aww love needs no words!!! Much love to you, Emily and the Andre family this festive season."

Peter, 47, and Emily, 31, have been married since 2015 and are doting parents to two children: Theo, four, and Amelia, six. The singer is also a loving father to Junior, 15, Princess, 13 - both of whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

During a recent chat with HELLO! about family life, Peter discussed the possibility of expanding their brood. The father-of-four admitted that while they "discuss things all the time", it's only fair to leave the decision entirely in his medic wife's hands.

On the prospect of expanding their family, he said: "That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us. She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

A screenshot of what Peter shared with his fans

Meanwhile, the couple tend to protect their children from the limelight. "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily just wants to keep them this way as long as possible and I respect that," added the loving father.

"I remember people thinking it was going to be really difficult having Millie and Theo on TV and have their faces blurred but it's easy to do, people still get to know their personalities. You don't see their faces so you couldn't pick them out in the street, but you can see their personalities and that's what you really want to show."

As for his older children, he will respect their decision no matter what they decide. "From the very beginning, they have been on TV. They went through a stage where they didn't want to do anything and now they love doing it."

