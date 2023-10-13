Peter Andre's swanky Surrey home to raise new baby with wife Emily

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have announced the exciting news that they are expecting their third child together. The couple shared a photo with their scan pictures, captioning it: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

They live in an incredible mansion in Surrey along with Peter's older children, Junior and Princess, and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker has shared a full on home tour in the past. From the gym to the cinema room and his bedroom, Peter has revealed every single space inside. Check out where he will raise his new baby...

WATCH: Peter Andre gives tour of epic home

The footage starts in Peter's cinema room. "This is our cinema room and night room," he explained. "This used to be my recording studio and I moved it upstairs so when the tree is not there, there is a table and chairs."

© YouTube Peter Andre's Christmas tree in the cinema room

Peter also has a "day room" where he says the family "spend a lot of the daytime". "It's bright, it's nice, the kids love it and I can have the news on the TV there," he said.

© YouTube Peter Andre shares first ever incredible home tour

Their dining room follows the same blue, grey and cream colour scheme. "It's one of those dining rooms we don't really use unless we've got guests," Peter added. "Generally, we all sit around the island."

© YouTube Peter Andre's dining room

The island in question is situated in the kitchen, lined with cobalt blue stools which match the chairs in the dining room.

© YouTube Peter Andre's kitchen

Peter then moves into his private gym, which features blue LED ceiling lighting that he says is the "best part of the room". "I love it, you put music on and you feel like you're in a proper training session."

© YouTube Peter Andre's gym

Upstairs, Peter and Emily have a smart TV bed, with an automated flatscreen that comes out of the frame. "This is how we watch TV at night," Peter said. "It's something I've always wanted."

MORE: Peter Andre's stunning second home is a dream come true for his children

© YouTube Peter Andre's bedroom

Peter and Emily also have an en suite bathroom each, as well as a shared dressing room.

© YouTube Peter Andre's dressing room

Next door is Peter's recording studio where he says he "gets a lot of work done". It features everything from a desktop computer to a keyboard and ring lighting for when Peter has appeared on TV during the coronavirus pandemic.

© YouTube Peter Andre's recording studio

Pete's youngest kids Amelia and Theo have their own private dressing room and en suite.

© YouTube Peter Andre's children's dressing room

The children are also lucky enough to have a playroom.

© YouTube Peter Andre's children's playroom

Giving a nod to Peter's heritage, he then takes viewers outside to his "BBQ area" which he says is very important. "It doesn't matter if it's winter or summer, we love to do barbies," he explained. It's positioned alongside a hot tub.

© YouTube Peter Andre's garden

Elsewhere in the garden, there is also a fire pit where Peter says the family often roast marshmallows.