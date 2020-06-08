Peter Andre has confessed lockdown has had a positive impact on his relationship with his wife Emily. Speaking on their new reality TV series Life With The Andres, the 47-year-old described their living situation as the "best case scenario". Showing his wife - who is a NHS doctor - return home after a shift, Peter was seen preparing dinner for the family. In the voiceover, the doting husband explained: "Lockdown for some people it's the worst case scenarios for couples, for some it's the best case scenario."

READ: Lorraine Kelly recalls heartache over being separated from daughter

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get to know more about Peter Andre in 90 seconds

"For us, because we came together as a team, it's brought us so much closer. We pull together, this was a time that I reckon if you survive situations like this as a couple you can get through a lot." Since the lockdown restrictions were put in place, Emily has been busy at work, while Peter has remained at home to care for their children Amelia and Theo, as well as his children Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie Price.

MORE: Peter Andre forced to cancel romantic wedding anniversary plans with wife Emily

The singer pictured with his wife Emily

At one point, Peter was seen spending time with his eldest daughter Princess, 12, before telling the camera he was worried about her becoming a teenager soon. "Are tough times coming up? Probably. Have I been through times before? Yes," he quipped. "Have I been through the tough times that are about to come up before? No." The singer then added: "Is it stressing me out? No... yes. I don't know, but what I will say is she is an incredible girl and the bond that we have with her as a family is awesome and she really brings this house to life."

RELATED: Look back at Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's wedding

Although it has been a particularly busy few months for Peter and Emily, lockdown hasn't stopped them from discussing having another baby together, with the TV star recently telling The Sun that he would love to welcome a fifth child soon. "I said to Emily, if you want another one then we have to start trying now," he shared. "I'm 47 and I don't want to be changing nappies at 50 because I've done it so many times over the last 15 years. This is my last year that I would be willing to try, because then I’m over the nanny stage for good!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.