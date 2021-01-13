Christina Anstead's appearance in new photo sparks major reaction The star left fans doing a double-take

Christina Anstead had her own makeover this week when she made a major change to her appearance which sparked a concerned reaction from fans.

The Christina on the Coast star is used to performing makeover miracles on homes and figured it was time for some TLC of her own.

Christina added a new tattoo to her body and showcased it on Instagram for her fans to see, only the inking left some of her followers in angst over her wellbeing.

Some fans thought Christina's tattoo was stiches

The reality TV star had the body art penned down her neck and onto her back, but several of her fans mistook the black wording for stitches!

"For a second I thought you had back surgery. Thank God is a tattoo," wrote one, while another added: "Me too," and a third said: "I saw jagged sutures."

For the most part, her fans loved the artwork which Christina explained in her caption: "Just like moons and like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes springing high, Still I'll rise. Still I Rise —Maya Angelou."

Christina is a mum-of-three, and certainly has her hands full.

Christina has three children

In addition to raising Hudson, one - who she shares with ex Ant Anstead - and her two children, Brayden, five, and Taylor, ten, from her marriage to ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, she is also still busy flipping houses.

Not only that, she does it with her first ex-husband. Christina split from her second husband several months ago.

Tarek told Us Weekly that despite their split in 2016 they have come out of it successfully.

Christina shares her youngest child with her Ant Anstead who she is divorcing

"We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time," he said.

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season’s episodes are some of the best we’ve ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

