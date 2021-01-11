Christina Anstead confuses fans with bridal shower photo The Flip or Flop star was accused of breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines

Christina Anstead had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend – her close friend Cassie Zebisch gathered her friends and family together to mark her bridal shower.

The Christina on the Coast star looked stunning dressed in a pale orange satin skirt covered with black polka dots, which matched her black top and heels. The 37-year-old posed for an Instagram photo with bride-to-be Cassie, who opted for an all-white outfit.

"Happy Bridal Shower Day for our girl @cazeb. We love you and can’t wait for March 6th!" Christina captioned an Instagram photo.

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her look, with one commenting on the snap: "She looks so lovely!", while another asked: "Love your skirt!! Where did you get it??"

The TV star was accused of flouting COVID-19 rules at her friend's bridal shower

Others, meanwhile, were left confused over the gathering which they believed broke COVID-19 guidance and safety restrictions. "Oh no pandemic in SoCal?" one follower sarcastically wrote, and another added: "Isn’t California on quarantine?"

A third disappointed fan remarked: "CA is on lockdown - how in the world did you throw a bridal shower?? AND you aren’t even wearing masks!!"

Videos shared on Christina's Instagram Stories also showed guests sitting around circular tables as they played games and sipped on champagne.

Christina is mum to one-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead, and also has two older children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, five, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who is now engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

Christina is mother to Hudson (pictured above), as well as Tarek El Moussa's children Taylor and Brayden

The pair split in 2016 but continue to co-parent their kids – which is very successful, according to Tarek.

"We’re coparenting, we’re filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time," the 39-year-old told Us Weekly.

"That’s great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season’s episodes are some of the best we’ve ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

