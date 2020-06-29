Jennifer Aniston reveals her discreet wrist tattoo Fans have been guessing the meaning behind her inking

Jennifer Aniston has got fans guessing about the meaning behind a discreet tattoo on her wrist. During an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors with her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, the 51-year-old briefly lifted her arm and revealed a surprising 11 11 inking. Jennifer has made no public comment on the meaning behind her tattoo, but an insider told People that she believes the numbers are good luck, adding that she is "very spiritual".

Fans have speculated about the meaning behind Jennifer's wrist tattoo

Double elevens are sometimes referred to as "angel numbers" and are considered to be a sign from the universe or guardian angels that you are on the right path.

The source continued: "The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday [11 February] and Norman," her beloved Welsh Corgi, who died in 2011.

Norman was also the inspiration for Jennifer's very first tattoo. She paid tribute to her pooch by having his name inked in cursive on the inside of her right foot.

A short time after his death, Jennifer spoke about Norman while discussing her role in the 2008 movie, Marley and Me. She told James Lipton that she prepared for the part by imagining the loss of her own beloved dog.

The star has a foot tattoo dedicated to her late dog, Norman

"My Norman just passed away about a month ago. And I remember thinking I had never walked through having to lose a pet. So just the idea of it," she shared. "And Norman was getting up there at the time, so, again, easy access." And when she was asked what her favourite word was, she answered "Norman."

It wasn't just Jennifer’s tattoo that got fans talking during her catch-up with former co-star Lisa. She also sparked speculation she was self-isolating in her Beverly Hills home with a mystery person.

In footage shared on the publication's YouTube channel, eagle-eyed fans noticed Jennifer looking away from the camera and smiling, mouthing what looked like to be 'Thank you'. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "Can someone tell me if someone's quarantining with Jen? Look at 0.37 and 1.14."

In response, one person wrote: "There's probably an assistant, a lighting person, a tech person for setting up Zoom, a makeup artist etc," while another commented: "Probably her assistant." A third replied: "Maybe her dogs or her assistant."