Elizabeth Hurley is SIZZLING in daring new selfie you have to see! The star left fans lost for words

Talk about hot! Elizabeth Hurley posed up a storm in her latest Instagram post which sizzled for more than one reason.

The model and swimwear designer, 55, delighted fans with a snapshot to mark the end of the festive season - and it could just be one of her most daring yet.

Elizabeth looked sultry as she posed in a revealing top and we have to say not only did she look amazing - her fireplace was pretty impressive too.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in turquoise bikini

"Last night of Christmas decorations," she wrote. "#twelvedaysofchristmas #newlockdown #makethebestofit."

Her fans went crazy for the photo with many simply commenting, "wow," or with numerous on-fire emojis.

Elizabeth was able to enjoy the holidays with her family at her home in the UK, and that included being with her lookalike son Damian, 18

Elizabeth turned up the heat

She shared photos of her New Year's Eve celebrations with the teen and her followers loved their outfits.

Elizabeth captioned the posts: "Happy New Year. I'm drinking cocktails in my little family bubble. Here's to 2021."

Elizabeth and Damian isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!.

Elizabeth spent the holidays at home rather than on a beach

The mother-of-one said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show, The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

