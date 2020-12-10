We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another show-stopping look from Jennifer Lopez who keeps blowing us away with her appearance!

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker, 51, shared a photo from her DSW footwear campaign, but her look from head-to-toe was jaw-dropping.

Jennifer wore her hair in loose curls as she posed for the snapshot in knee-high boots and a low-cut bodysuit.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's twins are so sweet as they watch their mum accept an award

She covered up with an oversized fluffy coat and admitted in the caption: "It's getting a little chilly outside."

Jennifer's fans will no doubt flock to recreate her look and her glowing skin too.

The multi-talented star has been promoting her highly-anticipated skincare brand, JLo Beauty, which is set to drop on 1 January.

She's been teasing her fans with details of how she keeps her skin so fresh and flawless as they eagerly await getting their hands on her go-to products.

Jennifer was modelling her shoe line for DSW

"It's just about, how do I maintain the bouncy youthfulness that I've always kind of had?" she said in an interview with PopSugar.

"Once you get to a certain age, you start losing some of the fullness in your face. You start seeing little lines here and there.

"Those are my concerns now. How do I keep my skin as healthy, hydrated, keep the inflammation down, but still keep a full, youthful, glowy look? That's what the [JLo Beauty] line addresses."

Jennifer thrilled fans this week when she gave her daughter, Emme, a mini-makeover, using her products and shared the video on Instagram.

Jennifer loves changing up her look

Joining them for their epic bathroom beautification was Jennifer’s future step-daughters, Alex Rodriguez’s children, Natasha and Ella.

The girls tried her beauty cleanser, vitamin serum and vitamins for hair.

"It feels glossy and gorgeous," Natasha said of the cleanser.

Jennifer explained that the product takes off all the make-up they put on when she and A-Rod aren't looking, to which Emme humorously chimed in "What?!"

