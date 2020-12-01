Gwen Stefani's Barbie doll appearance in latest photo sparks major fan reaction The star manages to look age-defying

Gwen Stefani looked unreal in her latest selfie which she shared on Instagram - so much so, some of her fans thought she was a doll.

The No Doubt singer, 51, looked stunning in a selfie from the set of The Voice, and the combination of her long blonde hair and show-stopping dress sparked some of her followers to compare her to a Barbie doll.

Gwen was smiling for the camera with a slick of red lipstick and wearing the quirky one-shouldered dress.

MORE: Gwen Stefani channels Marilyn Monroe in adorable video with Blake Shelton

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's son is hilarious as he reveals his mum's embarrassing habit

Fans absolutely loved her look and couldn't wait to tell her so either.

"OMG you look so gorgeous," wrote one, while another said: "THAT DRESS WOW," and a third commented: "Drooling over this look, G!"

When one follower wrote: "You look like a real-life Barbie tonight!" it immediately received likes and prompted others to mirror her comparison.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son pays sweet tribute to dad following mum's engagement news

SEE: Gwen Stefani's latest appearance sparks concern from fans

Gwen's fans loved her look

It's by far the first time Gwen has sparked a reaction with her outfit on the singing show.

Recently she received a lot less love for an ensemble her fans couldn't get to grips with.

Gwen had posed for a social media snapshot wearing a jewelled and tasseled top with fishnets and over-the-knee boots, all topped off with a pair of teeny, tiny denim shorts.

While she looked gorgeous - as always - her fans begged her to put something less revealing on.

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals amazing early Christmas gift - 'It's so exciting'

RELATED: Gwen Stefani shares photo of first tattoo - and fans can't believe it

Her fans didn't love this look so much

"Love you but stop with those outfits," wrote one follower, while a second said: "Love the top, the shorts not so much.”

Many of her fans asked: "Where are your pants?"

Not that it phases the star who is loved for her edgy sense of style.

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez's must-have bag brand just dropped a huge Black Friday sale

When she's not on set, she gets cozy in her Anaheim Hillbillies clothing collection. Although her youngest son, Apollo, thinks she gets a little too comfortable.

He recently embarrassed his famous mum when he revealed on video that she had been wearing the same clothes for two days straight!

She must REALLY love her brand.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.